Raptors' Delon Wright: Won't travel to New Orleans
Wright (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Wright was forced to leave Wednesday's exhibition early with a strained thigh, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise he'll be ruled out of the second night of a back-to-back set. Thursday's matchup marks the team's preseason finale, so after being ruled out, Wright will now work towards getting healthy for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Cavaliers. Wright is expected to battle with Fred VanVleet for reserve minutes in the backcourt once healthy.
