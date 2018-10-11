Wright (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Pelicans, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.

Wright was forced to leave Wednesday's exhibition early with a strained thigh, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise he'll be ruled out of the second night of a back-to-back set. Thursday's matchup marks the team's preseason finale, so after being ruled out, Wright will now work towards getting healthy for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Cavaliers. Wright is expected to battle with Fred VanVleet for reserve minutes in the backcourt once healthy.