Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Back in the lineup Monday
DeRozan will rejoin the starting five for Monday's game against the Pistons, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
DeRozan get the night off for rest Sunday against the Magic, but as expected, is slated to rejoin the Raptors on Monday. He'll immediately slot in to his typical starting role and shouldn't have any restrictions on his playing time. Fantasy owners can go ahead and fire up DeRozan in lineups as usual.
