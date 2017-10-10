Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Back in the lineup Tuesday
DeRozan will return to the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Pistons, Josh Leweberg of TSN Sports reports.
DeRozan sat out the team's last preseason contest on Thursday for rest, but will be back in the lineup as expected on Tuesday. He'll likely take back his spot in the starting lineup, though his overall workload is unclear with just two exhibition games left before the regular-season opener.
