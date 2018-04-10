Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Collected 16 points Monday

DeRozan totaled 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and three rebounds across 28 minutes across 28 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan did not have his best night of the season, but he wasn't needed to score points. The Raptors have a fully stacked roster that is capable of having anyone score the most on the team on any given night, but come the postseason, DeRozan should be the focal point.

