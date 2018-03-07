Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Collects game-high 25 points Tuesday
DeRozan contributed 25 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 victory over the Hawks.
DeRozan found his shot Tuesday night and took advantage of it, shooting 50 percent from the floor and getting to the line 14 times, his most in 2018. His assists suffered a bit, but that's what is expected when DeRozan shoots more efficiently, as he is looking to create for himself rather than others.
