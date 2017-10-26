Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Complete effort in loss

DeRozan posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and six steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Warriors.

DeRozan's scoring total represented a team high on the night, while his stalwart defense resulted in a game-high number of thefts as well. The sharpshooting two-guard also hit a pair of free throws that gave Toronto a 112-107 lead with 2:13 remaining, although it ultimately wasn't enough for the Raptors to snap their now 13-game losing streak at Golden State. After a lackluster opener in which he only scored 11 points, DeRozan has bounced back by tallying no less than Wednesday's 24 over the subsequent three contests while also boosting his assist totals in each one of those games.