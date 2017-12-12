Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Contributes 17 points in loss
DeRozan poured in 17 points (5-13 FG, 7-10 FT) and added eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Monday's 96-91 loss to the Clippers.
DeRozan took a rare back seat to Jonas Valanciunas on the offensive end, failing to score at least 20 points for the first time in six games. The nine-year veteran is boasting his best shooting percentage (47.7) since his rookie 2009-10 campaign, so Monday's relatively modest offensive effort was a departure from the norm. On a more positive note, DeRozan's excellent work as a facilitator continued, as he handed out at least eight assists for the third time in the last four contests, pushing season average to a career-best 5.2.
