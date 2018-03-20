Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could be rested on upcoming back-to-back

Coach Dwane Casey hinted that he may consider resting certain players for one half of the team's upcoming back-to-back set, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. "We may do that," Casey said Tuesday. "It's something we'll look at."

While Casey didn't specifically name DeRozan, it's implied that the All-Star shooting guard would be at the top of the list of potential players to rest, should Casey go in that direction. Toronto plays in Orlando on Tuesday night before a matchup with the third-place Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday. The latter contest will represent the Raptors' 10th game in 16 days.