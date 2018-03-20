Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could be rested on upcoming back-to-back
Coach Dwane Casey hinted that he may consider resting certain players for one half of the team's upcoming back-to-back set, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports. "We may do that," Casey said Tuesday. "It's something we'll look at."
While Casey didn't specifically name DeRozan, it's implied that the All-Star shooting guard would be at the top of the list of potential players to rest, should Casey go in that direction. Toronto plays in Orlando on Tuesday night before a matchup with the third-place Cavaliers in Cleveland on Wednesday. The latter contest will represent the Raptors' 10th game in 16 days.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 in Friday's OT win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads way with 24 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Tallies 15 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles with shot in blowout win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points Friday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 42 points•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...