Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops career-high 45 points in victory
DeRozan recorded 45 points (13-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes during a 114-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.
DeRozan's 45 points and six three-pointers made both marked career highs in the win. He has been on fire recently, with at least 30 points in three of his last five outings. All of a sudden DeRozan is hot from beyond the arc. He now has a combined total of nine three-pointers made over the last two games, after he had only made a total of one three-pointer previously during December.
