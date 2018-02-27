Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops in 20 points versus Pistons

DeRozan dropped in 20 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with seven assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan got to the line early and often in this one, allowing him to reach the 20-point mark despite attempting just nine field goals. He was effective as a playmaker once again handing out seven assists for the third time int he last five games. In two contests since the All-Star break, DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per outing.