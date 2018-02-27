Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops in 20 points versus Pistons
DeRozan dropped in 20 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with seven assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 123-94 win over the Pistons.
DeRozan got to the line early and often in this one, allowing him to reach the 20-point mark despite attempting just nine field goals. He was effective as a playmaker once again handing out seven assists for the third time int he last five games. In two contests since the All-Star break, DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points, 5.5 assists and two steals per outing.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points in 41 minutes•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores seven points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 15 points in 29 minutes•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet in comfortable victory•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...