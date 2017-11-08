Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 24 in Tuesday's win
DeRozan scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Bulls.
He's scored at least 24 points in eight of his last nine games, and DeRozan continues to tease adding some three-point range to his skill set, going 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) from long distance over the last three games. If he does become a consistent threat from beyond the arc in addition to his mid-range prowess and ability to get to the free-throw line, the 28-year-old may well be able to top last season's career high of 27.3 points per game.
