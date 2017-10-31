Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Monday's win

DeRozan scored 25 points (10-20 FG, 5-7 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 99-85 win over the Trail Blazers.

After a sluggish 11-point opener, DeRozan has quickly gotten back into form, scoring at least 24 points in five straight games while shooting a robust 50.5 percent (46-for-91) from the floor. Look for him to keep rolling Wednesday as the Raptors' western road trip takes them to Denver.