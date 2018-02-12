Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Sunday's win
DeRozan scored 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 win over the Hornets.
After failing to score more than 15 points in any of his previous three games, DeRozan bounced back with a strong effort in Sunday's rout. He's averaging better than five assists and one three-pointer a game for the first time in his career, and the 28-year-old figures to put together a big second half as the Raptors jockey for position at the top of the Eastern Conference.
