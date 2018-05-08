Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected from Game 4
DeRozan was tossed from Monday's Game 4 loss to the Cavaliers after receiving a Flagrant two foul, Eric Koreen of The Athletic Toronto reports.
DeRozan exited the game after being assessed a Flagrant two foul near the end of the third quarter -- he posted 13 points, five rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes before getting ejected. The Raptors season ended following a 128-93 loss Monday, so they'll head to the offseason with the intention of regrouping next year after getting swept in the second round.
