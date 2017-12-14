Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Game-high scoring total in win

DeRozan produced 37 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 13-15 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 win over the Suns.

DeRozan was unquestionably the Raptors' MVP on the night, pouring in 18 of his 37 points in a pivotal third quarter and also playing some lockdown defense on T.J. Warren to force a miss in the closing seconds and preserve the win. The talented two-guard's scoring total equaled a season high and he also hauled in seven boards for the third time in the last five games. DeRozan is enjoying another All-Star caliber season, averaging a career-high 5.2 assists and also posting his best shooting percentage (49.8) since his rookie 2009-10 campaign.