Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Gathers 24 points on 23 shots

DeRozan registered 24 points (11-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 35 minutes during a 128-110 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.

DeRozan had a nice Game 2 but wasn't incredibly efficient for the third straight outing. His shots from beyond the arc continued to miss, as he is now 0-of-13 from three-point land across the last three games. On top of that, he failed to register many supporting stats in the crushing Game 2 loss.