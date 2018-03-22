Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 21 points in return
DeRozan totaled 21 points (6-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes during a 132-129 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
DeRozan (thigh) returned from a one-game absence and turned in an average game by his standards. His recent mini shooting slump continued, as he shot below 45 percent from the field for his third consecutive game. DeRozan also failed to make at least one three-pointer for just the third time so far during the month of March.
