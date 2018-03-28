Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Hands out eight assists in win
DeRozan scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with eight assists, two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.
DeRozan was held in check as a scorer for the second straight game, but his eight assists were the most he's handed out in 13 games. He's averaged just 13 points per game on 45 percent shooting over the last two, but his 23.3 points per game this season suggest that he'll bounce back sooner rather than later. DeRozan will look to get back on track Saturday against the Celtics.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Goes for 21 points in return•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Will play Wednesday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could be rested on upcoming back-to-back•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 in Friday's OT win•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...