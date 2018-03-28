Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Hands out eight assists in win

DeRozan scored 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with eight assists, two steals and one rebound across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-110 win over the Nuggets.

DeRozan was held in check as a scorer for the second straight game, but his eight assists were the most he's handed out in 13 games. He's averaged just 13 points per game on 45 percent shooting over the last two, but his 23.3 points per game this season suggest that he'll bounce back sooner rather than later. DeRozan will look to get back on track Saturday against the Celtics.