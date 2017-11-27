Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Monday
DeRozan was held out of Monday's practice due to a bruised knee, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.
It sounds as though the absence is only precautionary, as DeRozan is nursing a bruised knee following a late-game collision Saturday in Atlanta. The Raptors are off until Wednesday night, so DeRozan missing any time seems rather unlikely. Nonetheless, consider the 28-year-old questionable until the Raptors say otherwise.
