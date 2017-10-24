Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Tuesday
DeRozan did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to a left thigh bruise, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
There was a moment in Monday's loss to the Spurs where DeRozan was down on the court for a brief period, but he would end up finishing out the game. Another update on DeRozan's status will likely come following shootaround Wednesday morning, but there doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the All-Star's injury ahead of the Raptors showdown with the Warriors.
