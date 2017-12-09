Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring again

DeRozan finished with 27 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-14 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over Memphis.

DeRozan led his team in scoring again, posting another 27 points. He has been extremely consistent this season, converting at almost 48 percent from the floor. He has seen his assist numbers go up slightly from last season, as well as his steals. He flies under the radar in fantasy formats, as he is not as flashy as some of the other elite shooting guards. With his team almost guaranteed to be playing for a top-four position in the East, he is going to playing big minutes all season, barring an injury.