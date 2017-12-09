Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring again
DeRozan finished with 27 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 14-14 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 116-107 victory over Memphis.
DeRozan led his team in scoring again, posting another 27 points. He has been extremely consistent this season, converting at almost 48 percent from the floor. He has seen his assist numbers go up slightly from last season, as well as his steals. He flies under the radar in fantasy formats, as he is not as flashy as some of the other elite shooting guards. With his team almost guaranteed to be playing for a top-four position in the East, he is going to playing big minutes all season, barring an injury.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 20 points Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 26 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 30 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Off injury report Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Monday•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...