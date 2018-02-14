Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring with 27 points

DeRozan posted 27 points (11-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 win over the Heat.

DeRozan's total could have been much higher, but his ice-cold shot from long range (14.2 percent) kept him from really blowing up. after a red-hot beginning of the season, DeRozan has seen his numbers take a dip in January and February, mostly due to trouble with his shotmaking. He's still a must-own guard in all formats, but he hasn't put up video game-like numbers in quite some time.