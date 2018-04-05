Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 16 points Wednesday

DeRozan totaled 16 points (6-17 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 victory over Boston.

DeRozan had a nice all-around game Wednesday but was still quiet in what was a low scoring affair. The Raptors have all but secured the number one seed in the East and there is a strong possibility DeRozan is given a night off before the end of the regular season. He still, of course, needs to be owned, but there is that chance of him missing a game.