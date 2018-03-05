Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 19 points Sunday
DeRozan posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Hornets.
DeRozan also handed out eight dimes, which was one off of his season-high of nine assists. He wasn't entirely effective from the floor Sunday night, especially from deep, but his recognition of his own play makes him that much better of a player, as he worked the ball more rather than forcing shots up on an off night, which made for a solid stat line and the win.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 23 points in victory•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops in 20 points versus Pistons•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points in 41 minutes•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores seven points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring with 27 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 25 in Sunday's win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...