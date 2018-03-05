Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 19 points Sunday

DeRozan posted 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 victory over the Hornets.

DeRozan also handed out eight dimes, which was one off of his season-high of nine assists. He wasn't entirely effective from the floor Sunday night, especially from deep, but his recognition of his own play makes him that much better of a player, as he worked the ball more rather than forcing shots up on an off night, which made for a solid stat line and the win.