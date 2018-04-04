Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 19 points Tuesday

DeRozan collected 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

DeRozan usually needs more shots than 13 to put up his elite scoring numbers, as games where he has shot 13 or fewer attempts, he has not scored over 15 points since early March. DeRozan is bound to get his touches come the postseason, and with it, his incredible scoring totals.