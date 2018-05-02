Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 21 points in Teusday's loss
DeRozan finished with 22 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-112 loss to the Cavaliers.
DeRozan played well in a losing effort Tuesday, leading the way for his team with 22 points. The Raptors really should have won this game and it could come back to haunt them later in the series. He continues to be the go-to guy on offense and will need to shoulder a lot of the load if the Raptors are to advance to the Conference finals.
