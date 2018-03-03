Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 23 points in victory

DeRozan had 23 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 102-95 victory over Washington.

DeRozan was solid Friday, as the Raptors clawed their way to another victory. The game was far from a spectacle but as they tend to do, the Raptors found a way to come away with the win. DeRozan himself has not been at his best lately but continues to deliver across the board for his owners. One aspect to take note of, however, is the fact that he has hit only a pair of three-pointers in his last five games. He has increased his ability from the perimeter this season but appears to be going back to his more traditional style of play.