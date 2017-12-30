Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 25 points
DeRozan finished with 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two blocks and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-98 victory over Atlanta.
DeRozan bounced back after a couple of poor games, finishing with a team-high 25 points in the comfortable victory. After shooting just 7-of-32 over his last two outings, he was able to convert on 10-of-18 in this game. His scoring remains down from last years number but he has managed to increase his assists as well as his efficiency. Owners know what to expect from DeRozan and he remains a steady option in any lineup.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scuffles with shot in loss•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 29 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops career-high 45 points in victory•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 31 in Friday's rout•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Game-high scoring total in win•
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...