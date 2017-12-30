Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 25 points

DeRozan finished with 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, two blocks and one rebound in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-98 victory over Atlanta.

DeRozan bounced back after a couple of poor games, finishing with a team-high 25 points in the comfortable victory. After shooting just 7-of-32 over his last two outings, he was able to convert on 10-of-18 in this game. His scoring remains down from last years number but he has managed to increase his assists as well as his efficiency. Owners know what to expect from DeRozan and he remains a steady option in any lineup.