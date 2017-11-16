Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 25 points
DeRozan posted 25 points (11-18-FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Pelicans.
Although the Raptors were pushed around quite a bit by the Pelicans frontcourt, it made little difference as DeRozan and the Pelicans shot 59 percent from the floor, with DeRozan leading the way. He followed up his 27-point performance against the Rockers with another great showing Wednesday. Thee tandem of Kyle Lowry and DeRozan are the focal points of the Raptors offensive attack and are one of the most powerful backcourt duos in the game. DeRozan's stat line won't always be this balanced as he's primarily a scoring threat but nevertheless, he's an everyday starter in all formats.
