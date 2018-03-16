Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads way with 24 points Thursday
DeRozan contributed 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during a 106-99 win over the Pacers on Thursday.
DeRozan's 24 points marked a game high in Thursday's win. The effort followed up two relatively quiet scoring games from him, as he had scored just a combined 24 points across the previous two games. The seven assists were a nice bonus, and the improved passing has been a trend this season, as his average of just over five assists per game is easily a career-best mark.
