Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Logs so-so outing in victory

DeRozan tallied 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot in 28 minutes during Friday's 92-93 win over the Pacers.

DeRozan collected eight assists but sported a less-than-impressive shot on Friday, converting only 29.4 percent from the floor.This may be DeRozan's highest minute total until the postseason, as the Raptors may end up resting their starters after locking up the first seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.