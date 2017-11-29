Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Off injury report Wednesday

DeRozan (knee) is not listed on the injury report in advance of Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

DeRozan returned to practice Tuesday after being held out of Monday's practice for precautionary reasons, so his availability Wednesday doesn't come as much of a surprise. Prior to his most recent game Saturday against the Hawks, where he exited with knee soreness, DeRozan was averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals across the previous five outings.