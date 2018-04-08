Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out for rest Sunday
DeRozan will sit out Sunday's game against the Magic for rest purposes, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
The Raptors have already locked up the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and they're also headed into a back-to-back set, so they'll take the opportunity to rest a couple of veterans. As a result, DeRozan gets the night off, which should afford guys like Delon Wright, Norman Powell and C.J. Miles more minutes on the wing. DeRozan should be back in the lineup for Monday's tilt with the Pistons.
