Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Out Tuesday vs. Magic
DeRozan is dealing with a left thigh contusion and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Coach Dwane Casey indicated earlier Tuesday that he was considering resting DeRozan in one game of the team's current back-to-back set, so despite being listed with a bruised thigh, this absence appears to be more precautionary than anything. At this point, it seems likely that DeRozan will be back in the lineup Wednesday against the Cavaliers, though additional word on that should be provided over the next 24 hours or so. DeRozan's absence should allow Kyle Lowry to see a spike in usage, with guys like Delon Wright, Norman Powell and C.J. Miles all being candidates to see added minutes on the wing.
