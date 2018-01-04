Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in game-high 35 in Wednesday's win

DeRozan scored 35 points (10-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding six assists, three rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Bulls.

All of a sudden DeRozan is shooting like a long-lost Splash Brother, going 10-for-17 from three-point range over the first two games of 2018 and 25-for-46 (54.3 percent) from beyond the arc over his last eight games. He's averaging 29.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and if he truly has added a consistent long-range element to his already impressive offensive arsenal, he should remain among the NBA's scoring elite for the remainder of the season.