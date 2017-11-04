Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in season-high 37 in Friday's win

DeRozan scored 37 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 14-14 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-100 win over the Jazz.

He came out firing after the break, scoring 17 points in the third quarter to give the Raptors a lead they'd carry to the final whistle. The three-pointers were especially encouraging, as DeRozan had gone just 0-for-3 from long distance in his previous four games combined, and if the 28-year-old can finally become a consistent threat from beyond the arc it would be a huge boost to his already strong fantasy value.