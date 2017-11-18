Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Provides 22-6-7 in blowout win over New York

DeRozan amassed 22 points (10-16 FG), six rebounds and seven assists in a 107-84 win over the New York Knicks on Friday.

DeRozan has scored at least 22 points in eight-straight games, despite the fact that this was his second-lowest total of the month. What's most encouraging about DeRozan's 2017 is the fact that he's assisting more recently, as he's averaging six assists across his last five games. If he can continue to do that out of the shooting guard position, DeRozan will remain a top-notch option with his elite scoring and free-throw shooting.

