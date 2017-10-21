Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Questionable to play with illness

DeRozan is dealing with an illness and is listed as questionable to play Saturday against the 76ers.

It's unclear how severe the illness is, but the Raptors will wait until closer to game time to make a final call on his status. In the event that DeRozan is held out, expect C.J. Miles and Norman Powell to each pick up increased minutes.

