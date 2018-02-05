Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet in comfortable victory

DeRozan tallied 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 101-86 victory over Memphis.

This game was well under control affording some extra rest for the likes of DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. The 13 points were his lowest total since back on January 11 while his assists were the lowest they have been since late December. Owners should look at this game as an outlier due to the nature of the scoreline and DeRozan should be back to his full workload against the Celtics on Tuesday.