Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Records game-high 35 points in loss Sunday
DeRozan had 35 points (10-29 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-18 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 loss to Washington.
DeRozan scored a game-high 35 points in the loss but took 29 shots to get there. He continues to score the ball at an alarming rate but received little support from his teammates. The series now heads back to Toronto and DeRozan is going to need to find his stroke if the Raptors are to secure a crucial victory.
