Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Returns to practice Tuesday

DeRozan (knee) practiced Tuesday after being held out of Monday's practice as a precautionary measure, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

DeRozan has been nursing a bruised knee he sustained during a late-game collision Saturday against the Hawks. His return to practice Tuesday is encouraging, though doesn't guarantee he'll take the floor Wednesday against the Hornets. More information on his status should be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround. He should tentatively be considered questionable until then.