Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Returns to practice Tuesday
DeRozan (knee) practiced Tuesday after being held out of Monday's practice as a precautionary measure, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
DeRozan has been nursing a bruised knee he sustained during a late-game collision Saturday against the Hawks. His return to practice Tuesday is encouraging, though doesn't guarantee he'll take the floor Wednesday against the Hornets. More information on his status should be available following Wednesday's morning shootaround. He should tentatively be considered questionable until then.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Monday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Provides 22-6-7 in blowout win over New York•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 27 in Tuesday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 33 points Thursday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.