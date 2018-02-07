Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 15 points in 29 minutes
DeRozan scored 15 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), grabbed three rebounds, dished six assists and snatched one steal across 29 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win against Boston.
DeRozan's shot wasn't falling consistently Tuesday but he managed to affect the game in other ways while backcourt battery-mate Kyle Lowry provided the scoring punch. The Raptors managed to keep the Celtics at an arm's length for a majority of the game, easing the burden on DeRozan and allowing him to enjoy some time on the bench.
