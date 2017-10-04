Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's exhibition

DeRozan finished Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Clippers with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes.

The Raptors were without Kyle Lowry (rest) for Wednesday morning's contest, giving DeRozan even more opportunities to run the show offensively. Across two preseason games, he's shot an impressive 58.8 percent from the field, though as usual, his three-point display has been less than spectacular with a 1-for-4 clip. A career 28.1 percent shooter from deep, DeRozan should once again focus most of his game inside the arc during the upcoming campaign, though that shouldn't hurt his scoring and rebounding numbers as he's coming of a career-year where he posted new highs of 27.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.