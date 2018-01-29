Play

Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 19 points Sunday

DeRozan registered 19 points (7-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and one rebound across 30 minutes in Sunday's 123-111 victory over the Lakers.

DeRozan remains in a rut scoring of late, as he hasn't eclipsed 20 points in the last three games. His assist totals have been up because of it though, posting 7 and 8 in his last two games, respectively. DeRozan will come around with his shot, but it is good to see him keeping busy on the stat sheet in the meantime.

