Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 20 points Tuesday
DeRozan scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 126-113 win over Phoenix.
DeRozan continued to add to his team-leading 23.2 point average with another 20 point performance on Tuesday. The Toronto guard collected his third consecutive game at or above the 20 point mark. For the season, DeRozan has not gone more than three games without scoring at least 20 points. As the season hits the one quarter mark, this level of consistency solidifies DeRozan's status as an elite scorer thus far. DeRozan will look to continue his current scoring streak when Phoenix visits Memphis on Friday.
More News
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 26 in Friday's win•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 30 points Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Off injury report Wednesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Returns to practice Tuesday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Held out of practice Monday•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Provides 22-6-7 in blowout win over New York•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...