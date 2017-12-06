Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 20 points Tuesday

DeRozan scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-7 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 126-113 win over Phoenix.

DeRozan continued to add to his team-leading 23.2 point average with another 20 point performance on Tuesday. The Toronto guard collected his third consecutive game at or above the 20 point mark. For the season, DeRozan has not gone more than three games without scoring at least 20 points. As the season hits the one quarter mark, this level of consistency solidifies DeRozan's status as an elite scorer thus far. DeRozan will look to continue his current scoring streak when Phoenix visits Memphis on Friday.