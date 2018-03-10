Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points Friday
DeRozan scored 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win against Houston.
Over his last five games, DeRozan is averaging 26.4 points on 49.3 percent from the field. A game removed from shooting 28 times for 57.1 percent, the guard dropped down to 42.1 percent on 19 shots Friday. In addition, after going three straight games without a made three-pointer, DeRozan is shooting 8-of-22 for 36.3 percent in his last four games. This season, DeRozan has taken to shooting more from beyond the arc, averaging a career-high 3.6 three-point attempts, leading to an improved 32.3 percent mark from long range. While he may not light up from three very often, his recent run as a three-point shooter has been solid enough.
