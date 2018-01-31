Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in 37 minutes

DeRozan scored 23 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), while collecting four rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 37 minutes Tuesday in Toronto's win over Minnesota.

DeRozan eclipsed the 20-point threshold Tuesday against Minnesota for the first time since January 20th, which also happened to be against Minnesota. In the midst of his ninth NBA season, DeRozan has upgraded his game in a few different facets. He is attempting more than three three-pointers per game for the first time in his career and he is connecting on 33.1-percent of those attempts, a number he has only approached once in his career. Over the month of January DeRozan has collected eight assists in a game on four different occasions. He is averaging 5.2 assists-per-game on the 2017-18 season, a career high by more than one full assist.