Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in Game 4 loss
DeRozan scored 23 points (10-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in addition to four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Wizards.
DeRozan led the team in scoring shot attempts and makes, chipping in across the board for another well-rounded performance. His scoring dropped off a bit from his 37-point outburst in Game 2, but he's still averaging a healthy 25.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 43 percent from deep this series. DeRozan will likely be the biggest factor if Toronto are to take Game 4 Sunday for a commanding lead in the first round affair.
