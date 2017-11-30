Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 30 points Wednesday

DeRozan scored 30 points (14-22 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 126-113 win over Charlotte.

After leaving Saturday's game due to injury, DeRozan rebounded with his fifth 30-plus point performance of the season on Wednesday. Combining with teammate Kyle Lowry's 36 point outing, the guard was extremely effective as the number two in Toronto's 1-2 punch at guard against Charlotte. Surpassing 20 points in 15-of-20 games to date, DeRozan ranked 14th in the league with 22.9 points per game entering Wednesday. DeRozan will look to continue his scoring dominance when Toronto faces Indiana on Friday.

