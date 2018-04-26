Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 32 points in Game 5 win
DeRozan scored 32 points (12-24 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with five assists two rebounds across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Wizards.
DeRozan carried a heavy load in this one, comfortably leading the team in shot attempts and scoring yet again. He was particularly effective early on, scoring 13 points in the first quarter to help his side withstand a strong start from the visitors. After a slow start to the series DeRozan is averaging 31.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting over the four subsequent contests. He'll need to be at his best as the Raps try to close out the series on the road Friday.
